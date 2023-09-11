Red Cross says it's facing a national blood shortage

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood shortage. The organization said on Monday that fewer donors than what was needed donated this past summer, which caused blood supplies across the country to be drawn down.

Meg Rossman, Regional Communications Manager for the Red Cross in Western NY, said that summer often sees a slowdown in donations, partly due to people traveling, but she said that Hurricane Idalia,which struck in late August, also caused a ripple effect throughout the Red Cross distribution system.

“We saw about a 25% decline (of donors) coming into the door to roll up their sleeves,” said Rossman, “and then, compound that with Hurricane Idalia, it just further strains the blood supply with drive cancellations across the southeast.”

Rossman said that even though Idalia storm struck the southeast, the Red Cross has a national network, so that when there is an emergency, like a hurricane, which affects the blood supply in a certain region of the country, the Red Cross can move blood around from other areas to help deal with shortages in the affected area.

Rossman said the Red Cross is especially looking for donations of Type O blood, since that is often used by doctors in an emergency when they can’t immediately check on a patient’s blood type.

The Red Cross also needs donations of platelets, which are often used for cancer patients.

To donate blood, the Red Cross suggests you make an appointment, either by going to the website RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

