Music in the air: Drum Corps Associates' final World Championships in Rochester
1 of 12 — IMG_5152_YES.JPG
Drum Corps from around the U.S. competed in the Drum Corp Associates (DCA) 2023 World Championship in Rochester, NY, on Labor Day weekend. This may be the last championship in the city, as DCA is joining another organization, Drum Corps International, based in Indianapolis, IN.
Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News
2 of 12 — IMG_4302_YES.JPG
The Columbus Saints from Ohio warm up on a playground near the Rochester Community Sports Complex ahead of their performance in the finals on Sunday.
Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News
3 of 12 — IMG_4473_YES.JPG
A colorguard flag flies high in front of the Kodak building in Rochester.
Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News
4 of 12 — IMG_4385_YES.JPG
Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News
5 of 12 — IMG_4782_YES.JPG
The White Sabres, based in Rochester, NY, performed a show thematically based on Orsen Welles' 1938 radio broadcast of War of the Worlds. The corps placed second in the Drum Corps Associates 2023 World Championships on Sunday.
Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News
6 of 12 — IMG_4658_YES.JPG
Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News
7 of 12 — IMG_4965_YES.JPG
Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News
8 of 12 — IMG_4886_MAYBE.JPG
Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News
9 of 12 — IMG_4553_YES.JPG
Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News
10 of 12 — IMG_5184_YES.JPG
The legendary Buccaneers from Reading, PA, performed a vibrant, fast-moving show with expert precision to a roaring crowd on Sunday at the Rochester Community Sports Complex in the Drum Corps Associates 2023 World Championships.
Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News
11 of 12 — IMG_5231_YES.JPG
The Caballeros alumni drum corps closes out the DCA 2023 World Championships on Sunday.
Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News
12 of 12 — IMG_5235_YES.JPG
A Waning Gibbous moon rises over the Rochester Community Sports Complex on Sunday as the Drum Corps Associates 2023 World Championship comes to a close.
Noelle E. C. Evans / WXXI News
The air in Rochester was filled with music as the city hosted the last Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships on Labor Day weekend.
It's the 21st time Rochester has hosted the world championships, and it may be the last. Two drum corps organizations are consolidating and DCA will be joining Drum Corps International based in Indianapolis.
In an audio postcard, WXXI’s Noelle Evans takes us to the Riverside Convention Center in downtown Rochester for the opening night of an elite three-day competition.