Music in the air: Drum Corps Associates' final World Championships in Rochester

The air in Rochester was filled with music as the city hosted the last Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships on Labor Day weekend.

It's the 21st time Rochester has hosted the world championships, and it may be the last. Two drum corps organizations are consolidating and DCA will be joining Drum Corps International based in Indianapolis.



In an audio postcard, WXXI’s Noelle Evans takes us to the Riverside Convention Center in downtown Rochester for the opening night of an elite three-day competition.