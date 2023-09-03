Unions focus on recent wins at annual Labor Day parade

Rochester’s annual Labor Day parade steps off on Monday morning starting at the intersection of East Avenue and Union Street.

Local union organizers are touting some recent victories as they prepare for the parade, which traditionally is one of the largest Labor Day parades in the state.

Before the parade begins, union officials and workers will hold a news conference to talk about gains various unions have made this year.

That includes the new nurses union at Rochester General Hospital, the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals (RUNAP). That union’s president and vice president will be Grand Marshals for the Monday parade.

The union is still trying to get its first contract, and a number of nurses took part in a two-day strike last month. Talks are continuing.

The union officials will also talk about the victory at the national level for members of the Teamsters who work for UPS. Recently they ratified a new contract.

Rochester’s Labor Day parade starts at 11 a.m. on at East Ave. and Union St., and heads west on East Avenue to Main Street and then heads west on Main Street, ending up at St. Paul Street.

There will be some street closures in the area.

If you are going to the parade, also be advised the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Monroe and nearby counties from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday.

The air temperature is anticipated to be around 91 degrees, but the heat index, which includes the combination of temperature and high humidity, will make it feel like it’s in the mid-90s.

