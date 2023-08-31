Repairs to continue for several days on St. Paul Blvd. after the sinkhole damage

The repairs that were needed to a stretch of St. Paul Blvd. in Irondequoit, in the wake of a sinkhole that developed a couple of weeks ago will continue for several more days.

A note posted on social media by the Monroe County Dept. of Transportation says that the storm sewer work continued through last weekend and additional work is being done which is expected to take several more days.

That includes backfilling the large space, restoring utilities, asphalt, curbing and traffic signs.

The county says that “every effort will be made to re-open the road by the first day of school on Thursday, Sept. 7.

St. Paul Blvd. remains closed from Paxton Road to Wimbledon Road, but businesses are open. The DOT advises drivers to use the posted detour route of E. Ridge Road - Seneca Avenue - Titus Avenue.

This all began with a car swallowed up by a sinkhole on August 16, when a portion of the road gave way. Two people were injured.

County officials said that it involved a storm sewer pipe that collapsed after a very heavy amount of rain fell in a short period of time.

They said the sewer pipe is about 18 feet deep and is around 100 years old.