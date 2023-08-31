Biopsy results for Seneca Park Zoo giraffe 'Kipenzi' shows she has cancer

Officials at the Seneca Park Zoo said on Thursday that they have received the results of a recent biopsy on their female Masai giraffe and it shows the growth on her jaw is cancerous.

The growth on the giraffe named Kipenzi was spotted by zoo staff in the spring, and the biopsy was done August 15.

Zoo officials said the growth is a type of cancer known as squamous cell carcinoma and “is invasive through the jaw bone.”

“Given the location of the tumor within the bone of the jaw, there is no way to remove it without compromising Kipenzi’s ability to eat and ruminate, or chew cud,” said Seneca Park Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Chris McKinney. “The prognosis is poor. This type of tumor is rare in giraffes, but in the few cases reported, the cancer spreads into the lymph nodes. Kipenzi is currently doing very well and does not require any medication. She is showing no signs of discomfort and is eating well.”

Zoo officials said they will closely monitor the giraffe, and can use pain medications to keep her comfortable.

But McKinney said that, “If we are seeing signs that Kipenzi is in pain and medications are not helping her, then we will have to make the difficult decision for euthanasia to prevent her from suffering.”

“Zoo staff, Animal Care, and Animal Health teams are obviously devastated at this news. We will continue to provide world-class care to ensure Kipenzi is not suffering,” said Seneca Park Zoo Superintendent Steve Lacy. “We ask the public for your continued support. Come to the zoo and see Kipenzi. Keep her and Zoo staff in your thoughts and prayers.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello called Kipenzi “a sweet-tempered, beloved member of the Seneca Park Zoo community who has inspired so many of our children and families to care more about Masai giraffes and the wonders of the natural world,” and he encouraged the community “to keep the Zoo care team in their thoughts as they navigate this difficult time.”

The Seneca Park Zoo has two other Masai giraffes, Iggy, another female, and one male, Olmstead (Olmy).

Another male giraffe, 6-year-old Parker, died in February after being found caught in a support structure for the giraffe enclosure gate.

