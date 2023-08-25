Rochester's emergency animal hospital is closing

At a time when veterinary care is already difficult to access, Rochester-area pet owners have been dealt another blow.

Thrive Pet Health Care, which owns Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services at 825 White Spruce Blvd. in Brighton, one of the area's largest emergency care practice for pets, announced last night that it is closing the facility within the next couple of months.

The hospital had already curtailed its hours twice in the last year and a half. It first eliminated overnight hours in January 2022, and earlier this month, it announced that overnight hospital care would not be provided. Starting today, the hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

In a statement, Thrive's corporate communications manager, Dawn Eischen, said the decision to close the practice was based on a lack of emergency veterinarians.

“We recognize that the closure of this hospital is a huge loss to the community and our team members, and the decision to close was one of the most difficult ones we’ve made as a company,” the statement read.

The hospital is expected to close no later than Nov. 27.

Until then, pet owners are being asked to contact VSES before bringing their pet in to ensure that the hospital has enough capacity to treat them. The phone number is (585) 424-1277.

Eischen said Thrive explored multiple options to remain in service, including trying to recruit veterinarians from other local clinics to work on a rotating basis, but the pool of full-time candidates with emergency and surgical care experience is very limited.

Staff shortages are part of an ongoing national crisis in veterinary care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.