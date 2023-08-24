Hall of Justice help desk will connect people with services

People with court appearances at the Monroe County Hall of Justice are finding a helping hand is just outside the courtroom doors.

This isn’t necessarily legal help but rather referrals to services that can assist with child care, housing, mental health, employment, education, food access and utilities.

“Often, individuals working within the justice system are experiencing some form of crisis or trauma,” said Jennifer Lake, chief executive of Goodwill of the Finger Lakes.

The nonprofit teamed up with the 7th Judicial District to establish what’s being called a Community Connections Desk at the downtown courthouse. A Goodwill employee or other service agency volunteers will staff the desk.

The one-year pilot program launched in April but is officially being announced Thursday. The courthouse help desk mirrors similar Neighborhood Navigation Centers in Goodwill's Greece, Webster and Canandaigua stores. Officials also pointed to experiences connecting renters and landlords with assistance during the pandemic through the organization’s 211/LIFE LINE.

"Sometimes people may not be sure what exactly they need, and that's where our expertise comes in,” said Loni Wellman, who oversees the neighborhood centers and the one at the courthouse.

“We help them navigate through their challenges and identify the core issues at hand,” she said. “This collaboration among various organizations and volunteers is driven by a common goal of making resources more accessible to all members of our community.”

Community Foundation President and CEO Simeon Banister is credited with the idea for having a help desk at the courthouse. Banister was observing a courtroom proceeding and "watching and eavesdropping a little, and hearing what some of the people were saying,” he recalled in a statement announcing the program. “And it hit me … shouldn’t services and resources be available right here in the courthouse when people actually needed them?”

Banister later approached state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, and the help desk concept developed from there.

The courthouse help desk is staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays when the courthouse is closed.

