Reopening of St. Paul Blvd. expected this week

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published August 21, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole that opened up on St. Paul Boulevard in Irondequoit during the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2023.

It could be almost another week before St. Paul Boulevard in Irondequoit reopens to traffic.

Repair work continues after a portion of the road collapsed on Aug. 16 and a vehicle with two people inside became trapped in a sinkhole.

Monroe County officials say approximately 160 feet of storm sewer pipe needs to be replaced, which will require excavation to 20 feet below the road surface.

They say road crews will continue working 12 to 14 hours a day until the road can be reopened, which could be later this week or as late as this coming weekend.

For the time being, St. Paul remains closed to traffic between Paxton and Wimbledon Roads.

