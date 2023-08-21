Reopening of St. Paul Blvd. expected this week

It could be almost another week before St. Paul Boulevard in Irondequoit reopens to traffic.

Repair work continues after a portion of the road collapsed on Aug. 16 and a vehicle with two people inside became trapped in a sinkhole.

Monroe County officials say approximately 160 feet of storm sewer pipe needs to be replaced, which will require excavation to 20 feet below the road surface.

They say road crews will continue working 12 to 14 hours a day until the road can be reopened, which could be later this week or as late as this coming weekend.

For the time being, St. Paul remains closed to traffic between Paxton and Wimbledon Roads.

