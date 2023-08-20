Clarissa Street Reunion celebrates the cultural legacy of that Rochester neighborhood

The 25th annual Clarissa Street Legacy Reunion was held over the weekend in Rochester in the Corn Hill neighborhood.

The festival was created by The Clarissa Street Legacy organization to preserve and celebrate the neighborhood's history, cultural heritage, and success in the Black and brown community.

Vice President of Clarissa Street Legacy, Renee Long, said the organization wants to make sure they continue to educate their kids about the history and the thriving community of Clarissa Street, and she held up a community in Oklahoma known as “Black Wall Street” as an example. That was a predominantly Black neighborhood in Tulsa, that had been thriving before a racist massacre in 1021.

“Most people know the history of Black Wall Street, but they don't recognize the fact that we had that same scenario happen here in Rochester,” said Long. “So, part of our charge as the legacy is to make sure that we continue to make sure all people know this story, and that all people are able to express it and understand it.”

Long says one goal organizers of the festival have is to establish a museum dedicated to the history of Clarissa Street.

Stephanie Ballard / WXXI News Eva Thomas – Principal, Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10, with some of her students who performed a cultural dance at the Clarissa Street Reunion.



Also participating in Saturday’s Clarissa Street Reunion with some of her students was Eva Thomas, the Principal of Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School #10. Cooper is a former research scientist at Kodak, who has been an advocate for education in Rochester for many years.

Students from School #10 performed a cultural dance during the Saturday festivities, and Thomas is glad they did.

“It is so important that our students know how to give back how to honor our ancestors and understand the shoulders that they stand on,” noted Thomas. “But also, it gives me great joy to see them enjoying educational experiences.”

The weekend event featured a number of activities including dance and music, to celebrate the rich traditions of Clarissa Street.

