Wegmans works to reverse accidental double charges for some credit card customers

Wegmans says that it recently identified an issue with credit card transactions processed on August 16 for both in-store and online orders.

The company says that some credit card transactions were inadvertently charged twice for their order, however, EBT and debit card transactions were not affected.

Wegmans officials say that they are working with their credit card processor to reverse the charges.

And Wegmans says customers who were affected will see the duplicate charges reversed in the upcoming days depending on their bank or credit card company.