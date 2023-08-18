© 2023 WXXI News
Wegmans works to reverse accidental double charges for some credit card customers

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 18, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT
Wegmans says that it recently identified an issue with credit card transactions processed on August 16 for both in-store and online orders.

The company says that some credit card transactions were inadvertently charged twice for their order, however, EBT and debit card transactions were not affected.

Wegmans officials say that they are working with their credit card processor to reverse the charges.

And Wegmans says customers who were affected will see the duplicate charges reversed in the upcoming days depending on their bank or credit card company.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
