Kipenzi, a giraffe at the Seneca Park Zoo, needs a biopsy to check out a suspected tumor

Provided / Seneca Park Zoo Kipenzi, a giraffe at the Seneca Park Zoo, will undergo a biopsy procedure to allow veterinarians to check out a growth on her jaw.

Seneca Park Zoo’s female Masai giraffe, named Kipenzi, will undergo a medical procedure next week to biopsy and radiograph a growth on her jaw.

Officials said the growth was seen by zoo staff in the late spring, and it’s been closely monitored.The zoo also said the growth is continuing to increase in size, but additional imaging and testing is needed to determine the cause of the swelling and look at possible treatment.

The zoo’s statement released Friday said that over the last two weeks, this growth has become large enough that it is affecting Kipenzi’s ability to eat.

The biopsy and imaging will be done on Aug. 15, and officials said that a team of experts from around the country has been consulted.

Zoo veterinarian Dr. Chris McKinney noted that “Giraffe anesthesia always carries a much higher risk than in other animals because of their unique physiology,” and he said the medical staff will not known if the suspected tumor is benign or malignant until they get more information through the biopsy and examination.

“Her prognosis is guarded," McKinney added. "Unfortunately, if it is determined this is a malignant tumor, there is likely not anything further that we will be able to do for her."

Kipenz, who turned 6 this year, arrived at the Seneca Park Zoo in August 2018.

The local zoo has two other Masai giraffes, Iggy, another female, and one male, Olmsted (Olmy).

Another male giraffe, 6-year-old Parker, died in February after being found caught in a support structure for the giraffe enclosure gate.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.