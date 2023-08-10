Want to get outside for the glorious Rochester summer? Here are 3 places to go

How do you get outside in our increasingly online world? WXXI’s Aaron Michael went outside and found three great options for outdoor summer fun in Rochester.



The Powder Mills Fish Hatchery

The Powder Mills fish hatchery is a place where local kids have memories of feeding the fish, or simply hiking in the surrounding park. WXXI’s Aaron Michael visited the park to see how the experience changed in the years since he last visited but also to feed the fish.

What I think is really fun about the fish hatchery is that you get to see these fish in all stages of growth. Because what they do is they raise these fish for release. The hatchery is open all year long and their staff are here during the week to educate the visitors and take care of the fish.

I see one of the workers putting up a wooden divider in between two of the tanks.

“Yeah, so at powder Mills Park fish hatchery on Mondays. Sometimes Tuesdays too, we actually clean a couple of the raceways. So we can move fish over and we have a gate that has a suction that can stop them and we clean one side and let the fish back over and keep their habitat clean so they can flourish.”

But what I'm really here for is to feed some fish.

We're going to give the fish food thing a quarter because that's how much it costs to feed the fish. You put a quarter in it and you turn and then when you open up the bottom food should just come right out all right, so we've got our fish food and now the challenge is to find fish to feed.

Usually there's an energetic scramble for the food as soon as it's in the tank. The fish must be tired today since they're swimming right past the food. But that doesn't bother me. Honestly, I love that the fish hatchery is here. I love that it's so close to my house. I drive by it and I'm really really glad that I got to stop by and just kind of check it out again because I haven't haven't fed fish and so so so long. And it's just it's really fun and peaceful. You know, it's even though the fish are not that hungry today. I'm sure they will be tomorrow or even the next day but there'll be fish here being raised and people coming to enjoy it. And that makes me really, really happy.



Seneca Park Zoo

Seneca Park Zoo is home to all kinds of animals including its resident otters. WXXI’s Aaron Michael took a trip to visit the parks for attractions and learn about their lives and romantic woes.

“My name is Danny. I'm a part time zookeeper here at the Seneca Park Zoo. And I just gave sailor our male North American river otters, some shrimp as an enrichment. So normally in the wild, they would find crustaceans and fish and frogs and lizards and birds and stuff around. So this is a very natural enrichment for him. So he's gonna dive under the water and find those shrimp and he's gonna bring them up and eat them on the bank like he normally would in the wild. And that's what we're trying to replicate is to give him as many opportunities to use his natural skills as he can.”

So in the wild otters only live eight to 10 years. So he's above his range. So he's a little old man. Our record here we've had a female live the 21. And the zoos have had an otter lifted 25 So they can live for quite a bit longer. He does have some arthritis, you know, and some because, you know, he's just, you know, and he likes to sleep. That's his favorite log over there. So you can always find him and he does get some special treats because he's a little old guy. He's been here yeah, for quite a long time. He was orphaned with his brother in the wild is found in the pups, those orphans and then he does have a girlfriend. She's only seven so she's quite a bit younger and she's kind of kicked them out though. They have to split time with the exhibit. So he has his own pool and his own hammock in the back that he goes to after he's done in the morning. He gets the morning she gets the afternoon she's quite a bit younger they work together for quite a while but he's just not really up to snuff for breeding anymore.



Ontario Beach Park

Ontario Beach Park is more than just a beach. It's a place for people to relax and enjoy nature WXXI’s Aaron Michael took a trip to discover what the park has to offer

Ontario Beach Park I think is a another wonderful place to go during the summer here. And there are a few things that I really, really like about this park. The first is the pier where you can walk out a little ways into Lake Ontario if you want to just kind of sit and contemplate and just kind of experience the waves kind of crashing around you. Another is the carousel, which was one of my favorites as a kid because who doesn't like a good carousel. And, of course you've got a nice little beach here.

I am currently at the end of the pier at Ontario Beach Park. And there's just something just very, very peaceful about just kind of sitting here and listening to the waves crashing around you.

All right, so right now I am going for a walk on the beach that may sand some pebbles and sticks and mixed into it and just got the waves crashing by on my right. Just kind of walk up the coasts and see if you lifeguards and not that many people really at all. On this rather chilly day probably not the most suited for going swimming. There are more lifeguards than people on the beach today. I see Jack Enderly climbing down from the lifeguard stand.

“Say my favorite part about being in the beach is just you know, being on the beach. I'm here every day just sitting around you know, watching the water.”

The carousel is by far my favorite part of the park. music comes from the antique pipe organ, and I found out that the whole carousel dates back to 1905. Even if it's not warm enough to swim the beach is worth the trip.

