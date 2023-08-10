Here are 3 family-friendly summer adventures in Rochester, NY

Though small, the city of Rochester offers an array of fun-filled summer activities perfect for families to enjoy. The Seneca Park Zoo, Lower Falls and the Rochester Museum and Science Center are all ideal summer getaways for any family to explore.

Noemi Lopez took her microphone and camera to these three destinations over the summer of 2023 to see what they were like, and report back on them for WXXI's radio listeners. Here are the stories.



Seneca Park Zoo

Seneca Park Zoo Listen • 2:08

When you arrive at the Seneca Park Zoo, the sounds of nature call out immediately. I head toward a large wooden sign that reads sea lions in white rustic lettering.

I see a sea lion here chilling on the rocks. Also, there's one in the water kind of hidden. Aww, He's kind of just sailing through. Super graceful. looking great. And though the sea lions were majestic, they couldn't compete with the elegance of who was encountered next. Okay, we're pulling up on the lions. There's two out two lionesses, just for us.

Wow, indeed, the Seneca Park Zoo is truly an urban treasure right here in the city of Rochester. We have an incredible oasis for learning and discovery that attracts so many young folks who also have a lot to say about their experiences, too.

So how do you like the zoo so far? It’s awesome. What's your favorite part? Um, my favorite part was when that when that monkey over there. I said hi. And it was like, at the window. That was funny.

And of course, parents were happy to oblige. So like, Why do you take the kids to the zoo, so they can learn about different species? I think they should be more educated about the animals around them and they seem to enjoy and love it and it's awesome that the zookeepers are also giving out games so they can learn, I like it.

I love the zoo.

Yeah.



The Lower Falls

Lower Falls Park Listen • 7:30

I just arrived here at Lower Falls. So far so good.

I hear the sounds of airplanes overhead and the distant washing of the falls the anticipation grows as I walk closer and closer to the falls, I can hear the water getting louder 1000s and 1000s of gallons of water are being thrown to great heights.

For a minute I thought it was raining but then I realized that even though I'm ways away, the falls are sending out tiny water droplets and I can feel it on my skin.

In addition to the falls, there is a beautiful nature trail accessible to anyone.

It's been raining the past couple of days, so the path is slightly moist and muddy.

It's incredible to see how in the middle of urban Rochester there a natural sanctuary of beauty and nature is surrounding us. It's refreshing and it's a good way to decompress in the fastness of the city. There are so many instances here where manmade things and nature collide in the most interesting and curious ways. For example, even in the middle of a natural paradise, the city keeps reminding me of its hustle and bustle.



Rochester Museum & Science Center

Rochester Museum & Science Center Listen • 2:21

I'm walking up to the under construction building careers area.

Learn how to operate a crane. Oh well like this. He's just watching these all the time cranes and now he's actually gotten to run one. Awesome he sees how it works and the track yeah great.

The museum attracts many young folks, who want to learn more about science, engineering, biology and many other subjects. I think they don't seem like they're getting anything out of it when they run around, but you'd be surprised what you hear when you get home, They get a lot out of it.

When interacting with the blowing air exhibition, one can see how the mouthpiece of an instrument determines how the air vibrates to create the sound.

The optic theater, we learn about how bulldozers mine 1000s and 1000s of acres of salt to three miles.

As I head into an icy cave, I learned about how many years ago there was glaciers here shaping the landscape that we know today. It's very echoey in here you can hear the simulation of water dripping from the sides of the caves.

And there's an amazing earthquake simulator. When we least expect it. When we're least prepared. Disaster can strike. No natural disasters is as unsettling as an earthquake.

Exploring the Jurassic, kids have the opportunity to explore the role of an archaeologist.

Yeah, one of the most popular exhibitions here in the RMSE isn't an exhibition at all. It's actually a performance. The lightning theater is a spectacular event that attracts many young folks and older folks, is quite the sight to be seen.