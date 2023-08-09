Barnes & Noble to open a store at Eastview Mall

Barnes & Noble is going to be opening a store at Eastview Mall “in the coming months.”

That’s according to a statement released on Wednesday by Wilmorite, the company that owns the local malls.

Eastview Mall Manager Mike Kauffman said that, “our shoppers have consistently requested a bookstore so we are happy to welcome Barnes & Noble to Eastview.”

Barnes & Noble already has stores in Pittsford Plaza, The Mall at Greece Ridge, The Towne Center in Webster and the University of Rochester store on Mt. Hope Ave. in Rochester.

Many of the Barnes & Noble stores have cafes, often with a Starbucks inside the store, but the book company's Senior Director for Store Planning and Design, Janine Flanigan said that the smaller footprint of the Eastview location will not allow for a cafe in that particular store.

The new store will be located just inside Entrance two at the Sundial.

