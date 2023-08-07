NY AG to join investigation into death of suspect shot and killed by State Trooper in Gates.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office has joined with State Police in investigating an incident that ended with a trooper shooting and killing a suspect on Sunday night in Gates.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday as the trooper tried to do a traffic stop on a 1995 Cadillac for vehicle and traffic violations on I-490 westbound near Innovative Field in the city.

State Police say the driver failed to stop and a chase began, continuing west on 490 to Route 531 in the town of Gates.

Authorities say the suspect took the exit for Rochester Tech Park and his car hit a guard rail, jumped a curb and went into a field.

Police say that suspect got out of the car and failed to obey several verbal commands from the trooper. They say while the trooper was trying to put the man into custody, the suspect shot one round from his handgun near the trooper. They say that trooper then fired his gun, fatally injuring the suspect who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper was treated at the scene, but was not hospitalized.

As part of NYS law, the Attorney General’s office will investigate the incident, which happens whenever an officer causes the death of another person.