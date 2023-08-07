Amtrak service remains interrupted after Capital Region cargo derailment last week

Friday's train derailment continues to impact Amtrak passengers in upstate New York.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday a freight train derailed in Cranesville, near the border of Montgomery and Schenectady counties, along a section of track used by both passenger and freight trains. CSX says approximately 16 rail cars, some empty, others hauling mixed freight, were involved. There were no leaks or spills and no injuries. Route 5 within a mile of the derailment site was closed for a time, partially reopening Friday afternoon. Eastbound and westbound lanes are open as of Monday.

Responding to a request for comment by email, CSX tells WAMC that over the weekend, all of the derailed cars were removed, both mainline tracks have reopened and train service is now restored.

"The derailment that occurred, just east of Amsterdam on Friday morning occurred at a very significant junction between the Amtrak line that heads west from Schenectady across upstate New York, and the CSX freight line," said Bruce Becker, Communications Director for the Empire State Passengers Association. "It was only 16 freight cars involved, it did significant damage to that junction point that required some a lot of rebuilding of the track and switches and signal system at that location. Indeed, while CSX has resumed freight service onto their freight bypass line in the Capital Region, the switches and repairs to the track that connects to the Amtrak line to Schenectady, if it's not fully restored yet. It's still in progress today.”

Becker says Capital Region travelers have limited options.

"The reality of most public transportation systems, including Amtrak at the moment is that there is not a lot of redundancy. Certainly the derailment was a fully unplanned event that could not have been foreseen. And the fact where it occurred, of course, did more damage that would be more disruptive than if it had occurred in a different location. And in the general sense, so of course, we all read in the media, air flights certainly, is sort of a gamble at the moment, particularly if you're making connections during bad weather periods. And unfortunately, bus service across upstate New York and the Capital Region west is extremely limited now, which makes Amtrak the best choice with four trains a day. But things do happen, of course, unfortunately," Becker said.

Amtrak declined to comment. The railroad's website shows Monday afternoon's two Empire Service westbound trains have been canceled. Amtrak Northeast's Twitter feed notes that Maple Leaf Trains 63 and 64 between Niagara Falls and Albany were also canceled. Becker says Amtrak expects to have full service to the west of the Capital Region restored Tuesday.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

