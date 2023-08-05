Two dead in Rochester, several wounded after two separate incidents

Rochester Police are investigating two homicides that happened Friday night and early Saturday.

In one of those incidents, that happened on the northeast side in the 700 block of North Clinton Avenue, initial reports are that five people were shot, one fatally.

RPD says that another person has life-threatening injuries and three remaining victims appear to have non-life threatening injuries.

Other details about that incident were not available yet.

The other homicide was reported on the southwest side Friday evening at about 7 o’clock in the area of Henion and Clifton Streets.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot at least once and he was found in a driveway. He was pronounced dead the scene.

Officers say that a nearby house was struck with a stray round when penetrated a wall and a TV. There were three young children and an adult in the room watching TV at the time, but none of them was struck by the gunfire.

There is no motive reported yet, but police say it appears the person killed was the intended target and they are still looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.