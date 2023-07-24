Morgan proposes Hyatt House hotel as redevelopment of old psych center site ramps up

A long-stalled development straddling the Rochester and Brighton border is ramping up again with plans for an extended-stay hotel now before the city.

The site is known as the old psychiatric center -- a 17-story, asbestos-laden tower that looms over the 30-acre property.

Plans being reviewed by the city show a four-story, 134-room Hyatt House extended-stay hotel to be built at the entrance. The road network would be extended to reach new luxury, market rate and affordable housing, as well as a possible small restaurant and office building.

The applicant on the hotel project is a familiar name: Bob Morgan.

He was one of the area’s more prominent developers but came under federal scrutiny for mortgage fraud. The case ended last year with Morgan pleading guilty to a single felony charge, paying restitution but receiving no jail time. And a new investigation was launched, into potential prosecutorial misconduct.

Morgan has kept a low profile and could not be reached for this story.

Hotel plans show a brick, metal and cement-panel building with an indoor pool and workout facilities, a conference room and outdoor commons. This would be the first Hyatt House in upstate New York. The brand offers “a spacious room, a full closet, a well-appointed bathroom, a cozy living room, and a well-equipped kitchen.”

Provided / A rendering of the Hyatt House proposal shows a four-story building with notations for where brick, metal and fiber cement panels will be used.

Morgan is part of a larger development team that includes Taylor the Builders, which met this month with city and county leaders to get an early start on possible incentives.

Taylor and Morgan, under the limited liability company Whitestone Family Partners, also are the developers of the former Gannett building at 55 Exchange Boulevard. Taylor also built the Courtyard by Marriott at East Avenue and Alexander Street in the city. The East Rochester company is working to redevelop the old airport Ramada hotel and Wheels Up Tavern in Gates , as well.

At the Elmwood Avenue site, demolition of the tower, called the Terrence Building, likely would come first and could start next year. The building has been vacant for decades, and planning for redevelopment of the property stretches back years.

Eleven acres of the site are in Brighton, where developer Home Leasing is taking the lead on the affordable housing component, records show. No application has been submitted, as yet, said town Supervisor Bill Moehle.