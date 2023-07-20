Rochester General Hospital nurses vote to authorize a strike

The nurses at Rochester General Hospital have voted to authorize a strike. Union officials released a statement on Thursday night saying that more than 90% of those voting on authorizing a strike were in favor of taking that action.

The one-year-old union, Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals (RUNAP), represents around 900 registered nurses. They said in their statement that “the decision to strike was not taken lightly,” but union officials said that they are concerned “over inadequate staffing levels and unsafe working conditions.”

The union said the strike would be a two-day walkout that would happen on August 3rd and 4th.

In June, hospital officials said the talks on a new contract began last October, and they called for a federal mediator to help with the negotiations.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI News Lisa Williams, a nurse at Rochester General Hospital casting a ballot Thursday on the strike authorization.

Earlier on Thursday, union organizer Nate Miller said that, “Our goal is to settle the contract, not to go on strike. But if they push us and force us to, we will because the conditions here are totally intolerable.”

The union contends that "unsafe staffing has been a persistent issue at Rochester General Hospital," and it said with a strike, the nurses aim to bring attention to that situation and prompt immediate action from hospital management.

A statement from Rochester General Hospital earlier this week called the strike threat ‘disappointing,’ and said they see progress at the bargaining table and believe a fair contract can be reached. That statement said that, "It is very disappointing that RUNAP seems determined to threaten a strike, despite the progress we are making at the bargaining table."

The hospital statement said that even the threat of a strike causes the health system to spend significant sums of money to prepare for the possibility of a strike, and RGH said that "those funds would be better spent on our nurses, other employees and serving the community."

There was a bargaining session earlier this month. Two tentative deals were reached, but they didn’t come to a final agreement.

