Recount confirms Jacqueline Griffin winner in primary election for city school board

Results from the Rochester Board of Education primary election have been finalized after a recount.

There are four open school board seats up for election this year for the City School District. There were three clear winners in the Democratic primaries, but the race for the fourth seat was almost too close to call.

After a recount, the Monroe County Board of Elections confirms that Jacqueline Griffin won by 33 votes over incumbent Ricardo Adams.

Ricardo Adams has not said whether he will run for office in the general election. He is endorsed by the Working Families Party.

He said regardless, he’s proud of what he's accomplished as a school board commissioner.

“I definitely got a lot more funding ... to improve the food in the district ... Got the SSOs a $4.00 raise. I led that campaign. I literally led it. I talked about it every meeting publicly. I got the police out of the schools,” Adams said.

If Griffin is elected to the school board in the general election this November, it would be her first term.

Griffin graduated from the City School District in 1988. Today, she said there is currently too much instability in what students are being taught.

“Teachers can’t teach because the curriculum is always changing. I don't understand how you can expect anybody to be successful when the curriculum keeps changing,” Griffin said. “The curriculum as a whole needs to be changed, and especially with the reading, where we need to go back to what works and what has worked years before.”

She said literacy is a key issue she plans to focus on if elected.

“Reading is a fundamental skill that anybody everybody should have,” she said. “So let's go back to the basics, that the basis is we need reading, and we need to make sure no child is left behind. We need to stop pushing them through when they can't read.”

Griffin said when students do not know how to read, it also impacts their mental health and self-esteem.

Incumbents Amy Maloy and Beatriz LeBron were also winners in the Democratic primary along with newcomer 19-year-old Isaiah Santiago, who would be the youngest school board commissioner in the district’s history.

