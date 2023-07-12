A 40-year-old city man dies after shots fired near N. Union and Weld Streets

Rochester Police are looking for suspects in a homicide that happened Tuesday night near the intersection of North Union and Weld Streets.

When officers got there at about 7:45 p.m., they found a 40-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

RPD says that after the initial call they got about the shooting, a 19-year-old man arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. Those injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Authorities say the initial investigation shows that at the time of the shooting, the man who was fatally shot was on the porch of is residence and the other man was standing on the sidewalk.

Police say that at that time, a stolen vehicle drove by and someone inside that car fired multiple gunshots at the 19-year-old, and the shots inadvertently struck the 40-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.