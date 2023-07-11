Rochester puts former Inner Loop property back on the market – again

A half-acre lot adjacent to the expanded Strong National Museum of Play is back on the market – for the third time.

“This is right at Monroe and Howell, a gateway to downtown, right across from The Strong (National Museum of Play),” said Eric Frisch, deputy commissioner of Neighborhood and Business Development for the city of Rochester. "It's a very solid, we feel attractive development site. “

But the city has taken back this property more times than any other along the eastern stretch of the former Inner Loop.

The city tore out this part of the sunken highway beginning in late 2014. The massive undertaking freed up acres of shovel-ready land. Apartments, a hotel and an expanded Museum of Play have been built in the years since.

Twice in the past five years, the city selected developers to build housing on this parcel, only to cancel the deals. The first was because of a change in the development plan. The second time was because developer Pathstone was struggling with financing and rising construction costs, and its partner Geva Theatre had backed out during the pandemic.

“The neighborhood has changed a lot since the last time this site was put out for (proposals),” Frisch said. “So we want to make sure that we're getting the highest and best use for the site.”

The site is appraised at $570,000, records show – more than double what it was in 2019.

Pathstone is welcome to reapply, Frisch said, adding that there is considerable interest from other developers, and he expects housing again will play heavily into what’s proposed given the strong market.

Proposals are due later next month.