Gates Chili among sites offering free meals for youth this summer around Monroe County

Several free summer meal programs are popping up around Monroe County.

The Gates-Chili Central School District is running one of them. Breakfasts and lunches will be provided on weekdays at the district's middle school on Spartan Way. The program runs from July 5 through August 11.

“This is a nice way for any families to come and get free meals in the summer for kids,” said Janice Phillips, the district’s school nutritionist. “It helps with any food insecurities. … If kids come in and get food at least we know they've had a balanced breakfast and a balanced lunch.”

Anyone 18 years old and younger is eligible. Phillips said there are no restrictions on income or place of residence.

“This really is for everyone. And so, you just get a nice variety of people coming in to enjoy a meal,” she said.

Breakfast is open from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and Lunch is open from noon to 1 p.m.

Lunches will also be offered at the Spartan Eats Bus on weekdays at three parks in the area — Lions Park at 11 a.m., Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m. and Westgate Park at noon.

The program is one of about 50 around Monroe County that are sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A similar program is being offered at Monroe Community College. That one will serve roughly 50 students enrolled in an Educational Opportunity Program at the Brighton campus.

That program serves first-time students transitioning to college. Students will receive three free meals a day through the USDA-sponsored program.