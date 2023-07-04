Pont de Rennes to close for rehab project

A pedestrian bridge in the High Falls area of Rochester is closing this week for a major rehabilitation project.

It’s the Pont de Rennes, a bridge that dates back to 1891 and crosses over the Genesee River Gorge, running from Brown’s Race, near Mill Street, over to Cataract Street on the other side, where the Genesee Brewery is located.

City officials say that bridge needs significant structure repairs to ensure its safety.

In addition to the repairs, the city says a more dynamic public space will be created including public art, plantings and trail connections.

The Pont de Rennes originally had carried vehicles as the Platt Street Bridge, but it was converted to a pedestrian bridge in 1982 and was named for Rochester’s Sister City, Rennes, France.

A pedestrian detour will be posted and that detour will be in place for a while.

The bridge is scheduled to close on Wednesday, July 5, and it’s estimated the project will be completed by the fall of 2024.

The city will post periodic updates at www.cityofrochester.gov/StreetBeat/