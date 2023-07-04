Increasing demand for plant-based foods inspires RIT to trade tenderloin for tempeh

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) officials recently signed a “Forward Food Pledge” with the goal of having half of its restaurant menu items be plant-based by 2025.

The impetus for RIT’s shift away from animal products is a desire to lower the institution’s environmental footprint.

According to the Vice President of Farm Animal Protection for the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), Karla Dumas, it is that growing awareness of climate change — along with more and more students requesting vegan food — that paved the way for the university to make its plant-based commitment.

“The industry is showing that there is a demand across the board, but more so at the higher education side of it. We're seeing college-aged students and younger demanding more of these options,” said Dumas.

Over the course of three semesters, HSUS — which is spearheading the Forward Food Pledge campaign at institutions throughout the country — studied the food purchased by RIT, detailing the climate impact of those foods.

According to the study, animal products such as beef, chicken, turkey, and pork combined to equal 57% of the assessed emissions; plant-based foods, however, accounted for 13%.

HSUS says that by increasing its plant-based options and decreasing animal products by half, RIT could save more than $53,000 in annual renewable energy costs.

“A shift toward plant-based foods is one of the most impactful ways that dining operations and food companies can reduce their carbon footprint,” said Dumas.

RIT’s Corporate Executive Chef Herlan Manurung said he wants students and faculty alike to have variety.

“Our goal is to provide diverse menus that meet dietary needs and preferences and become more sustainable,” said Manurung.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, total emissions from global livestock represent 14.5 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions.

