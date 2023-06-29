Hickey Freeman factory to get new owner: the Tom James clothing company

There is a new owner coming in for the historic clothing factory in Rochester that formerly was a manufacturing facility for Hickey Freeman suits and other clothing.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and NY Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday that Tennessee-based Tom James Company, a maker of fine clothing, has plans to purchase the factory on North Clinton Avenue.

The officials said that Tom James will maintain nearly 200 union employees and expects to add up to an additional 45 jobs over the next five years.

The CEO of Tom James, Todd Browne, issued a statement saying that his company “is very excited to welcome the legacy of fine tailoring from Rochester Tailored Clothing into the Tom james Family,” and Browne added that the company is committed to preserving the art of garment making in the U.S.

Earlier this year it was announced that although jobs would be preserved, the Hickey Freeman clothing manufacturing would be moving to Mexico.

Schumer called the 112-year-old factory a “Rochester institution, woven into the very fabric of the community,” and he said he made a personal appeal to the Tom James CEO after the factory was put up for sale earlier this year.

Hochul said that the factory “will continue to be a source of employment, high quality clothing and Rochester pride for years to come.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

