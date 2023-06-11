Speculation about a casino in Rochester generates concerns among some local lawmakers

Concerns are being raised by some local lawmakers about a proposed new gaming compact for the Seneca Nation.

It is related to speculation about a push for a potential casino in the city of Rochester.

As state lawmakers wrapped up most of their work for the current legislative session over the weekend, one of the pieces of unfinished business has to do with a bill that would allow the governor’s office to negotiate a new gaming compact with the Senecas.

The NY State Senate approved moving forward, but local Democratic member Jeremy Cooney was the only ‘no’ vote.

He said he just doesn’t have enough details yet.

“We've had this conversation as a community over the last several years, and I just didn't feel comfortable moving forward or authorizing any sort of agreement without speaking directly with the communities that I represent, or giving them an opportunity to have public input.”

Cooney said that although he has his personal feelings around gaming and gambling, “it’s certainly not a decision that I can make alone. “I certainly want to involve the community itself as well as our partners in local government.”

There are reports in media that include the Rochester Business Journal and Politico that the Seneca Nation may want to put some type of gaming facility in Rochester as part of the new compact.

Assemblymember Harry Bronson, a Rochester area Democrat, is not a fan of gambling as an economic driver.

“I think putting a casino in downtown Rochester should be a non-starter,” said Bronson. “Usually casinos are billed as economic development, and certainly having jobs is a positive aspect, but there’s much better economic development programs that we should be using for residents of the city of Rochester.”

Bronson added that, “We certainly want the state to enter into compacts with tribal nations, in this case, the Senecas, but that being said we want to make sure those compacts are fair for our residents.”

Last week, the Seneca Nation announced ‘an agreement in principle’ over a new 20-year casino gaming compact, but their statement did not detail plans for gaming in Rochester. The State Assembly is expected to consider the bill about the gaming compact later this month.

On Sunday, Monroe County legislator Rachel Barnhart said she will submit a ‘memorializing resolution’ calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NYS Legislature to oppose allowing a casino in Monroe County as part of a new gaming compact with the Seneca Nation.

Barnhart’s resolution states that “casinos do not create new wealth, employment or tourism,” and she said at the very least, there should be an independent study of a casino’s potential impacts on Rochester and Monroe County.

