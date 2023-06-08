Where are Rochester crime guns coming from? Upcoming report aims to identify sellers

Olga Yastremska, New Africa / Adobe Stock A stock image of a gun and crime scene tape.

Mayor Malik Evans is preparing to release a report on crime guns focused on who is selling the firearms that are ending up in the hands of local criminals.

“You’ll be very surprised,” the mayor said this week. “This is monumental.”

New York is one of only 12 states to mandate that law enforcement trace the origin of all firearms recovered in criminal investigations. Those trace data reports pinpoint the last legal sale of the weapon, who sold it, when, and to whom.

The state mandate took effect three years ago. But the Rochester Police Department, working with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, has been tracing local crime guns for more than a decade.

The report Evans is releasing was compiled by Brady, a gun control group based in Washington, D.C. The nonprofit analyzed 7,000 trace data reports turned over by RPD.

The department hadn’t independently compiled and analyzed the trace data records before, officials said, because it lacked the process and manpower to do so. But the ATF does analyze trace data, and the findings they have made public counter a commonly held perception that city streets are being flooded with guns trafficked from out of state.

“Yea, the Rochester crime guns come from around Greater Rochester,” said Michael Curran, resident agent in charge in the ATF’s Rochester field office.

A 2016 report from the state Attorney General’s Office found nearly 75% of crime guns recovered across New York originated from places outside the Empire State.

Evans cited those statistics as a candidate, urging an update of the report while saying "if this report is still relevant … or if it needs to be updated, we need to know what’s going on with this Iron Pipeline and the guns that are flowing into Rochester.”

But that report went on to find that Rochester had, even then, the lowest rate of gun trafficking of any market in the state.

“When you talk about the Iron Pipeline, it's not really a pipeline,” Curran said. “It's more like a garden hose with a trickle.”

Separately, the ATF, analyzing trace data for 2017-2021, found Rochester and Buffalo were nearly identical when it came to the number of crime guns recovered. But Rochester had nearly 50% more recovered guns traced back to the local area.

Most Rochester crime guns are older, typically pistols, and were stolen or used as currency to buy illegal drugs, Curran said. Here, as elsewhere, there also has been an increase in privately-made guns, commonly referred to as ghost guns.

The upcoming Brady report is focused on the last point of sale for recovered guns. But trace data doesn’t answer how a gun came to be in a shooter’s hand, just its sale and recovery. So what is the value?

“Gun violence is absolutely a public health epidemic. Not just in Rochester, but across the entire country,” said Josh Scharff, Brady general counsel and programs director. “Anyone in the public health space will tell you that when they're studying an epidemic, it's absolutely important to identify the sources and the origins of that epidemic.”

Past reports by Brady and others across the nation have traced the overwhelming majority of crime guns in a community to a fraction of gun dealers in that area.

Here, that could include sellers no longer in business.

Beyond identifying stores responsible for unusually high trace numbers, officials look at whether there is an unusually short period between the sale and the crime. Gun advocates have long argued that dealers identified as outliers warrant greater attention and action from authorities.

This supply-side approach is nothing new to the Evans administration. Back in December, the city filed suit against a series of gunmakers , seeking to hold them responsible for the city’s gun violence.

“To look at how guns are coming into these communities is to promote accountability for those that are profiting off the sales of guns that are recovered by law enforcement,” Scharff said. “And to give victims and survivors of gun violence knowledge about, you know, how that shooting came to be.”

