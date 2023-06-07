Rochester officials hope anonymous crime-tip app will help with investigations

City officials say there’s a no snitching attitude in the city of Rochester, and many people have a fear of coming forward to report things to police.

Now, there’s hope some new technology will help the city take a bite out of crime.

City officials on Wednesday announced a new crime fighting tool that fits in the palm of your hand.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, pulled out his cell phone at a news conference to announce the city is partnering on a year-long pilot program with the Report It anonymous reporting system.

`It's basically a web based application where people will be able to go on and report suspicious activity or tips on crimes that they may have seen, and then allow us to be able to go and investigate without them giving their name,” said Evans.

The mayor said this should help with the no-snitching attitude that’s prevalent in the city, and help those who have a fear of coming forward to report things.

City Councilmember LaShay Harris suggested the city try the Report It app for any non-emergency criminal activity.

``Now with this tool, we can help restore some of those partnerships that we want the citizens and the police department to have in fighting crime in our in our community,” said Harris.

City residents can download the app to their phone, or use the Report It website. To download the app, text ‘ reportit’ to the number 63975.

Evans wants people to know that this does not replace 911 which should still be called in case of an emergency.