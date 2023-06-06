Canadian wildfires continue to bring hazy skies and unhealthy air across Upstate NY

Tuesday brings another day of very hazy sunshine throughout the Rochester area and much of upstate New York.

The culprit primarily is due to wildfires burning in Quebec.

The New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation has issued Air Quality Health Advisories for much of the upstate region until late Tuesday night.

That is due to what is referred to as ‘particulate matter’ and when pollution levels are elevated, NYS Health Dept. officials recommend limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

Officials note that people who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

Scott Fybush / WXXI News Canadian wildfires have brought a lot of haze to the skies over the Rochester area, and in this photo from Monday evening, also gave the sun a very reddish tint.

Meteorologist Josh Nichols says that the thick haze could even bring the temperature down a few degrees on Tuesday. But he says some relief is on the way.

“Another plume of smoke will arrive tomorrow (Wed.) keeping the sky on the hazy side,” but he added that, “If all indications pan out the smoke plumes will finally thin later on for tomorrow night,” and Nichols says we could see some much need rain at that time as well.

It has been unusually dry in the Rochester-Finger Lakes area for more than two weeks now.

