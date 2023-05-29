RPD investigates two early morning homicides that happened on Monday

Rochester Police say they are investigating two homicides that happened early Monday morning, one of them in the East End, and another on the northeast side.

The one in the East End was reported to police just before 2:00 a.m. about someone shot near the intersection of East Avenue and Broadway.

When police got to that location, which is at the Flour City Station bar, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper-body. Authorities say that both civilians and officers tried life saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

At around the same time, a second gunshot victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a non-life threatening wound. That victim was a security guard who was working at the bar.

At this point, RPD says it appears there was a fight at the bar and the security guard tried to break it up. Police say that’s when a suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man who later died and the gunfire also hit the security guard.

RPD says that homicide is not related to the other incident that happened on the northeast side, just after 3:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the Anthony Jordan Health Center on Holland St.

Police say there was a large group gathered in vehicles and on foot in the parking lot when two groups of people began shooting at each other. RPD says that a female in her late teens was sitting in a car and was shot. They say it does not appear she was involved in the altercation but was caught in the crossfire.

She was taken to RGH in a private vehicle and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.