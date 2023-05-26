Rochester Police investigate homicide at apartment complex

Rochester Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the city’s southwest neighborhood.

RPD says at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were called to a high-rise complex at 150 Van Auker St. for the report of a person shot in the hallway on the 9th floor.

Police say that when they got there, they found a 22-year-old man in the hallway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators and technicians were expected to remain at that scene for several hours on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.