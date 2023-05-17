Eastman School of Music Dean Jamal Rossi to step down after 2023–24 academic year

Jamal Rossi, the current Dean of the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester, has announced he will not seek reappointment when his current appointment ends following the 2023-24 academic year.

Rossi has served as Dean since 2014. Prior to his appointment, he was Executive Associate Dean at Eastman from 2005 to 2014.

“Serving as the Joan and Martin Messinger Dean of the Eastman School of Music has been the greatest honor of my life,” Rossi said in a statement posted by the University of Rochester. “The opportunity to work with tremendously talented and dedicated faculty and staff colleagues in service of educating future generations of musicians has been an extraordinary privilege. I am proud of all that the Eastman community has accomplished together over the past ten years, and I look forward to an exceptionally bright future for Eastman and the University.”

“The University of Rochester, the Eastman School of Music, and the city of Rochester have benefited greatly from Jamal’s leadership and service,” said University Provost David Figlio. “An extraordinary judge of musical talent, Jamal has led Eastman with an eye to the future and reverence for the past for nearly 20 years.”

Most recently Rossi spearheaded the celebration of Eastman’s centennial, which included hosting national conferences and symposia and inviting countless guest artists to Eastman’s campus.

“Dean Rossi’s extraordinary commitment to the students, faculty, staff, and alumni of the Eastman School has paved the way for a future filled with even greater possibilities, both for the school and for the University,” said President Sarah Mangelsdorf.

The U of R will soon initiate a national search to identify the next Dean of the Eastman School of Music. Figlio will name a search committee in the coming weeks.

