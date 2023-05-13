Lilac Fest organizers announce new security guidelines after some fights break out late Friday

After an incident Friday night at Highland Park with a large crowd of youths and some fights after they left the Lilac Festival, event organizers put out some changes to guidelines about security procedures.

Rochester Police said they were called to respond after a group of about 300 juveniles were leaving the festival just after 9pm, after the festival closed for the evening.

RPD says there were several fights, but no injuries and no arrests and after about a half-hour they were able to disperse the group without further incident.

The event organizers put out a statement on Saturday saying that working with the county and the city, there are some updates to security procedures including:



Individuals 17 and under must be escorted by a parent or guardian at least 21 years of age (identification is required).

o Non-parental guardians with ID may only escort up to two (2) under-age individuals.

o All underage persons must remain with a parent or guardian while on festival grounds.



Increased security inside the festival grounds and law enforcement around the perimeter.

Additional perimeter fencing.

All persons entering festival grounds should be prepared to:

Have bag(s) checked by security personnel at points of entry. Weapons, outside food and beverage (except one unopened water bottle), and gang-related attire are prohibited .



Show valid identification that includes a photograph and date of birth (driver’s license, non-driver ID card, college ID, Passport, or Visa).

The Lilac Festival runs through Sunday, May 21.