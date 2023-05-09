Coca-Cola is building a dairy plant in Webster that could create 250 jobs

A large production facility is planned for the Town of Webster that is expected to create up to 250 jobs.

That news came Tuesday from Governor Kathy Hochul who said that the plant is being built by Coca-Cola for what will be the largest dairy processing plant in the northeast.

The plant will make products for fairlife, which makes ultra-filtered milk products. The company was founded in 2012, and according to a statement from the governor’s office it has designed a line of products that removes the lactose and much of the sugar and leaves behind more of the protein and calcium.

Fairlife makes products that include protein and meal replacement shakes. Coca-Cola acquired fairlife in 2020.

Hochul issued a statement saying that the decision to put the plant, estimated to involve an investment of about $650 million in Webster on Tebor Road, “marks the next chapter in New York’s agricultural success story.”

The CEO for fairlife, Tim Doelman said that the new production facility will allow his company to significantly increase capacity.

The President of the New York Farm Bureau, David Fisher said that the new plant will expand the marketplace for milk produced in the state, which is needed for the long-term success of farms in New York.

Empire State Development is providing $21 million in assistance through tax credits in exchange for job creation commitments.

Monroe County is expected to apply to the state for a $20 million capital grant to help provide adequate power and other related infrastructure costs to service the site.

The plant is expected to be operational by the 4th quarter of 2025.

