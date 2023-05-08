New community garden to grow food, flowers and fellowship

A new community garden in Rochester is set to be built later this month, and the effort behind this initiative will ensure that it’s far more than food and flowers that will grow.

Rochester’s Black Urban Growers Program, or BUGS, is hard at work creating a local and sustainable food system. The project — an initiative of the Flower City Noire Collective — is achieving that by connecting Black people to the land and to each other. Community gardens are just one tool to get them there. Eventually, they hope to have an urban farm and a food co-op.

Tonya Noel, co-founder of the collective and the main organizer behind BUGS, wants to create programs and resources that bring the community together in a healthy, healing way.

“The community deserves art. And when the art is edible art, when the art is art that you can interact with — sit at, rest at — then that's what we want to see,” she says.

Last year, Noel rallied the community to build a garden on Jefferson Avenue and Dr. Samuel McCree Way — the same intersection where multiple people, including Daniel Prude, were killed. The goal, she says, was to shift the focus away from tragedy and toward healing in a setting that fosters growth — literally.

“It's just like being able to work around food apartheid to really have a real solution for it,” Noel says. “And I think the solutions are there; we just gotta be the folks to implement it.”

The Flower City Noire Collective’s next community garden-build will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. May 20 and May 21 at Columbia and Genesee streets. Anyone is encouraged to lend a hand.