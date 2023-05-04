City school board set to vote on 2023-24 budget next week

Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers approved the state budget on Wednesday more than a month after it was due. The spending plan includes an unprecedented $34.5 billion in School Aid.

The Rochester City School District's proposed $1.1 billion budget for the 2023-24 school year projects state aid will account for just over 80% of revenue.

However, the district will not receive as much state foundation aid as its leadership had expected for this year due to declining enrollment, according to Chief Financial Officer Shawn Farr.

He said he’s more concerned about what comes after this school year when there will likely be less state and federal funding for schools.

“Ultimately, we have to scale back … and live within the resources that we have,” Farr said.

Superintendent Carmine Peluso says the district will have to close some schools to address declining enrollment and to balance costs.

District leaders held their final budget deliberation session on Wednesday.

During the session, parent representative Diveth Garcia raised concerns over the transportation needs of students living in “unsafe neighborhoods.” She asked district leaders if students who lived within a mile and a half of their school but lived in an area with high crime rates could take the bus.

Superintendent Carmine Peluso said he and others advocated in Albany to change policies so that students who live half-a-mile or more from school could qualify for transportation.

“That didn't happen, unfortunately,” Peluso said. “But it's something that we'll continue to advocate for. The other part of this is our bus driver capacity and what we're able to do, you know, we're struggling to fill vacancies and fill bus driving positions.”

School board member Ricardo Adams said he’s concerned about an $11 million decrease in transportation aid. His concern was not directly addressed by the district leadership in the meeting.

School board members will vote on whether to adopt the budget on May 9. After that, the Rochester City Council will have just over a month to vote on whether to approve the district’s budget.