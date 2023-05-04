Keeping the PGA Championship at Oak Hill secure

When the PGA Championship returns to Pittsford later this month, security is one of the many issues that officials from the PGA and local and state authorities have paid careful attention to.

Around 225,000 people are expected at the tournament that runs May 15-21 at Oak Hill Country Club.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said that a public safety plan, in conjunction with Oak Hill and the PGA, has been in the works for more than a year.

``Our deputies are gonna go to 12 hour shifts for that week to make sure we got proper coverage here, noted Baxter at a recent news conference. “Proper coverage out on our primary areas responsibility, we will be a visible presence. There'll be lots of uniforms and make people feel safe and secure.”

Baxter says law enforcement will also have an undercover presence at the tournament as well.

``We'll also have (that) undercover presence to the make sure we got our threat contingencies planned for they have been training; they've been training multiple times and multiple echelons of contingencies, from everything from a missing person to an active shooter threat that could possibly occur,” said Baxter.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said that many agencies are working hard to ensure the health and safety of all the spectators and participants.

``We've been working together with the New York State Police, the town of Pittsburgh, for Monroe County Sheriff's Department, our sheriff is here, fire and EMS providers and of course, the team from the PGA,” said Bello.

State Police officials said they will be helping the Sheriff's Office with the mission of providing a safe environment for the players, spectators, and local community.

