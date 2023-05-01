PGA Championship at Oak Hill is sold out

Tickets to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club have been officially sold out.

That notice came Monday from the PGA, which said that an estimated 225,000 spectators are anticipated to be at the historic golf course in Pittsford.

The event that takes place the week of May 15-21 will be the fourth PGA Championship contested at Oak Hill, which was designed by famed golf course designer Donald Ross in 1925.

This year’s event will serve as the first major championship since a recent restoration by Andrew Green that returned the layout more closely to Ross’ initial vision.

2023 PGA Championship Director Bryan Karns said that the sell-out is “a very good indicator that Rochester is a home for major championship golf, and Monroe County is the place you want to continue to come back to.

Those who are still hoping to attend this year’s event can use the ‘On Location’ official ticket exchange which provides an opportunity to buy and sell otherwise sold-out tickets.

