No criminal charges will be filed in deadly Main Street Armory crowd surge

Criminal charges will not be filed in the fatal crowd surge at the Main Street Armory in March that left three women dead and several people injured, Rochester and Monroe County officials announced Monday.

The victims were trampled following a GloRilla concert on March 5 as a panicked crowd rushed suddenly toward the Armory’s double-door front entrance.

Mayor Malik Evans ordered an investigation in the aftermath of the incident and vowed to hold any wrongdoers accountable. His administration also temporarily suspended events at the Armory.

But a probe, conducted over several weeks by multiple city agencies and reviewed by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, revealed no wrongdoing.

“Based on the information and evidence, both the (Rochester Police Department) and the (District Attorney’s) Office determined that there is no basis for criminal charges in this case,” read a statement from the city.

The statement went on to read that the city was reviewing its entertainment licensing procedures with an eye toward enhancing safety at entertainment venues.

The investigation was conducted jointly by city police, fire officials, lawyers, code enforcement inspectors, and representatives of the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development.

What prompted the surge remains unclear. Some concertgoers at the time suggested that there had been gunshots, but police found no evidence of gunplay.

Tamira DeJesus described the crush of people trying to leave the venue like “a wave pool,” and recalled being tousled from side to side by concertgoers and security guards attempting to contain the escalating situation.

“We were being smushed, literally,” she said. “I've been suffocated because people were pushing us in and people was trying to push out at the same time. And then people were like stepping on people at the door, and it was just, it was very, it was scary.”

The Armory has been a major venue for traveling musical acts and conventions for decades. In late March, after the incident, the venue was sold to a limited liability company for $550,000.

Additional reporting by Brian Sharp.