After biting 6 people in Brighton, a fox tests positive for rabies

The Monroe County Dept. of Public Health has confirmed that a fox that bit six people in Brighton last Friday, April 21, tested positive for rabies.

The lab tests were reported on Tuesday.

Brighton Police had said last week the incidents happened south of the 12 Corners area and health officials say it happened near homes on Hollyvale drive and Tilstone Place, before the fox was killed by law enforcement.

Rabies is a viral disease that leads to death of infected humans or pets if left untreated. People who did not touch the fox are not at risk.

The county health department is during anyone who did come into physical contact with a fox in the Brighton area last week to consult with a healthcare provider, and also report the incident to the county’s rabies control program at 585-753-5171.