Union leaders at Rochester city schools call for additional security

Union leaders at the Rochester City School District are proposing increased security measures in light of a pattern of criminal activity around school buildings.

In a joint statement released on Monday, union presidents of teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, and non-teaching staff said the district cannot afford to wait for a tragedy to further secure school buildings.

Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association, said there have been at least 75 incidents of carjackings, break-ins, and vandalism of teachers’ vehicles in school parking lots this school year.

“This is not a healthy atmosphere,” Urbanski said. “What our members want to know is that there is hope that this will change. They want to know that before they make a final determination of where they will work and which district they will teach in.”

There have been repeated incidents at campuses in the southwest and northeast quadrants, Urbanski said, with roughly a dozen happening at School 33 on Webster Avenue.

More than 160 teachers have resigned so far this school year, Urbanski said that lack of safety has been the most common reason given.

“This cannot be behavior that is okay, putting our staff and students at risk,” Superintendent Carmine Peluso said. He joined union representatives in the announcement on Monday. “Those are our most valuable people in this community, they need to be taken care of at the utmost importance.”

The district has already invested in updating security equipment, like cameras, he said. At the Franklin campus, cement barriers have been placed to prevent cars from trespassing. He said while those resources are limited, he’s looking into getting more to other school buildings as well.

The collective of union presidents recommends holding meetings virtually so that administrators and teachers can stay in their buildings, installing security gates and fencing at every school parking lot, and revising the student code of conduct to account for consequences for criminal behavior.