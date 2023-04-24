The 'Hive Fair' looks to connect local youth with employment and other services

Stephanie Ballard / WXXI News Nikia Washington, Hive Coordinator.

An event over the weekend in Rochester had a goal of creating a safe space for local youth to help them learn about personal development, professional enrichment opportunities and employment services.

It was called the ‘Hive Fair,’ and it involved about 100 teens who were at the event on Lake View Park to take advantage of the advice and services offered by ‘The Hive,’ which is a community collaboration led by EnCompass: Resources for Learning. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced $5.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds last fall towards this program.

It's an effort to expand access to academic support, job training and placement and other services for at-risk youth and families.

The Hive Coordinator, Nikia Washington said they are taking a holistic approach.

Stephanie Ballard / WXXI News Ebony Nicole Smith, Recruitment and Retentions Coordinator for Black Men Achieve

“We have a whole child approach where we support our youth, our young youth and elementary schools, and we support our teens, we support our adults, because if the home isn’t stable, then our kids and youth won’t be stable as well,” said Washington.

Ebony Nicole Smith is with the group called ‘Black Men Achieve,' and she said that organization was designed to give guidance to youth ages 8 to 21 to help them become successful young men.

“The purpose of the Black Men Achieve youth mentorship program is to build up, empower, and uplift our young boys and men, explained Smith. “We want to ensure that we focus on helping them graduate high school successfully transition to college, trade or vocational training, and to realize their full potential.”

The weekend Hive Fair in Rochester included representatives of dozens of top local employers along with colleges and various community resources.

