Rochester schools leadership begin budget deliberations for 2023-24 school year

Budget deliberations are underway this week at the Rochester City School District.

But school board members have raised concerns over the need for more school safety resources and equitable distribution of funds in the current budget draft. They’ve also said the current format of the budget is not transparent.

The district expects to spend about $1.1 for the upcoming school year, but that figure could change depending on what the state budget looks like.

Lawmakers are three weeks late with the budget, which was due April 1.

School board member Amy Maloy said while the current draft lacks transparency, what it seems to show is an inequitable distribution of funding across schools.

“I think part of having secure schools and security, in general, is making sure that we are increasing our investment in the social-emotional learning components within all of our schools,” Maloy said.

Commissioner Camille Simmons said she’d looking forward to digging into those shared concerns in future conversations.

School board vice president Beatriz LeBron said while she has faith in the current administration’s accounting, she’s worried about what comes next when federal pandemic relief funds expire.

"This year I have almost zero concerns about our budget,” LeBron said. “All of my concern lies in next year's budget when we lose $100 million plus dollars and we have to move funding back from the general fund and school closures and what that impact will look like.”

Earlier this week, state monitor Shelley Jallow warned administrators and the school board that while this year’s budget may be larger than prior years, that will not always be the case.

She said the district needs to prepare for what’s next after pandemic-related federal aid is no longer available.

“Before the year is out, you're going to have to make tough decisions about positions, about programs, about schools, and you're going to have to do it in an equitable, transparent way.”

Superintendent Carmine Peluso said this budget will set the stage for future school years.

He expects at least eight schools will have to close between now and the 2027 school year to adjust for declining enrollment.

He said that move would reflect an anticipated student population of under 16,000 pupils, and it would reduce costs for the district.

The city school district’s next budget deliberation session is scheduled for April 26. A third and final deliberation will be held the following week ahead of a vote to adopt the budget on May 9.

