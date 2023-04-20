RPD investigates 3 smash & grab burglaries that happened early Thursday

Rochester Police are investigating three ‘smash & grab’ burglaries that happened early Thursday morning.

Officials say that just after 3:00 a.m., RPD responded to 50 Chestnut St. (Chestnut Plaza) for a report of a vehicle into a building.

When officers got there, they say found a stolen 2018 Kia partially inside the building. Police say that both the building and Montage Music Hall (which is located within Chestnut Plaza) sustained significant damage.

Authorities say the evidence suggests the stolen vehicle was intentionally driven into the building to gain entry.

Then, just before 4:00 a.m., RPD responded to the Plug Smoke Shop in the 600 block of Park Ave. for a burglary report. When officers got there, they found a badly damaged front door which appears to have been hit by a vehicle. Police say the suspect or suspects did get into the vehicle, but the vehicle was gone prior to police getting there.

Then, just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday police responded to Whitney St. for a burglary alarm. They found a garage bay door at H & S Motors had been breached by a vehicle. That vehicle was gone when police got there.

Police are still looking for suspects in all three incidents. They do say it’s likely they are related, but officers continue to gather evidence to confirm that.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

