© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Bike lanes to be installed along a stretch of Elmwood Ave.

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published April 18, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT
elmwood ave bike lanes fb bello.jpg
Office of Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
/
Facebook
Officials announced on Monday that bike lanes will be installed along Elmwood Ave. from South Goodman St. to Twelve Corners.

Monroe County and Brighton officials joined transportation advocates Monday to announce a county-funded project that supporters said will transform Elmwood Avenue.

``We celebrate this configuration of Elmwood Avenue, said Brighton Supervisor Bill Moehle, “that will for the first time construct bike lanes in both directions on a county road here in Monroe County.”

Monroe County is going to add two, six-foot-wide bike lanes from South Goodman St. to Twelve Corners..

It's part of an overall $3.5 million highway maintenance project in the towns of Brighton and Greece.

County Executive Adam Bello says the dedicated bike lanes will be added to two miles of Elmwood Avenue, and make the road safer for everyone to use.

``When people are safer walking and biking, they walk and bike more,” said Bello. “That helps people get more exercise that helps reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions and improves our air quality.”

Mary Staropoli from Reconnect Rochester said this project will encourage more recreational biking, which will improve community health, and lessen our dependency on cars.

``This project is going to transform this stretch of road from one that is built primarily for getting cars through as quickly as possible to one that is designed for people,” said Staropoli.

The bike lane project, now included in the Department of Transportation plan, is expected to start this summer and be completed by the fall.

Local News
Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
See stories by Alex Crichton