Bike lanes to be installed along a stretch of Elmwood Ave.

Monroe County and Brighton officials joined transportation advocates Monday to announce a county-funded project that supporters said will transform Elmwood Avenue.

``We celebrate this configuration of Elmwood Avenue, said Brighton Supervisor Bill Moehle, “that will for the first time construct bike lanes in both directions on a county road here in Monroe County.”

Monroe County is going to add two, six-foot-wide bike lanes from South Goodman St. to Twelve Corners..

It's part of an overall $3.5 million highway maintenance project in the towns of Brighton and Greece.

County Executive Adam Bello says the dedicated bike lanes will be added to two miles of Elmwood Avenue, and make the road safer for everyone to use.

``When people are safer walking and biking, they walk and bike more,” said Bello. “That helps people get more exercise that helps reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions and improves our air quality.”

Mary Staropoli from Reconnect Rochester said this project will encourage more recreational biking, which will improve community health, and lessen our dependency on cars.

``This project is going to transform this stretch of road from one that is built primarily for getting cars through as quickly as possible to one that is designed for people,” said Staropoli.

The bike lane project, now included in the Department of Transportation plan, is expected to start this summer and be completed by the fall.

