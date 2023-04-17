© 2023 WXXI News
Local News

How to watch Rochester's State of the City on Wednesday

WXXI News | By David Streever
Published April 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT
In this file photo from 2021, then-Councilmember Malik Evans speaks with reporter Gino Fanelli about his mayoral run.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Mayor Malik Evans will deliver Rochester's State of the City address for 2023. On Thursday, he'll join us for a special hour of "Connections" with guest host Gino Fanelli, who covers City Hall, from noon to 1 p.m.

Evans won the Democratic primary in June 2021 and then won the uncontested general mayoral election. This will be his first State of the City address.

You can watch the State of the City live on the city website and on Spectrum Cable channel 1303, the government access channel.

You can listen live on WXXI-AM on 1370, or stream it here starting at 6 p.m. Randy Gorbman, WXXI's news director, will be joined by Fanelli for live commentary and analysis.

If you have questions for the mayor during his "Connections" appearance on Thursday, you can call in, from noon to 1 p.m., at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), or submit them in the form below.

Local News
David Streever
David Streever is a journalist who has worked in public media since 2019, starting at WCVE-FM in Richmond, Va. before moving to Rochester, NY to work for WXXI. Before coming to public media, he reported for digital and print magazines after a tech career. When not working on the news, he bikes, cooks and spends time with his family.
