SNAP recipients will get more money to shop at farmers markets in New York

When the Brighton Farmers Market opens for the season on Sunday, some of its customers will be able to buy more for less.

That’s because the state is expanding its FreshConnect program for recipients of SNAP food assistance benefits. Previously, if SNAP recipients spent $5 in benefits at a participating farmers market, they’d get a check for an additional $2 to spend there.

But starting this weekend, they’ll receive a dollar-for-dollar match. That’s a change that will take place at farmers markets across New York.

Sue Gardner Smith, manager of the Brighton Farmers Market, said the expansion will help SNAP recipients and vendors alike.

“It means more food in their pocket and more food in their shopping bags,” Smith said. “The food that's available at this market is very high-quality food. It's very fresh, local — it's food that they might not have access to.”

To take advantage of the matching program, SNAP recipients need to buy tokens from a stand at the market, which they can spend with vendors. The FreshConnect checks can be used to buy dairy products, fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, fish, and more.

The expansion of the FreshConnect program will happen at farmers markets across the state. The intent is to provide low-income New Yorkers better access to fresh, healthy food and to support farmers.

At the Rochester Public Market, SNAP recipients have made heavy use of the matching program. Officials say the expansion will mean that those customers have better access to local, healthy, affordable food.

The Westside Farmers Market in the city doesn’t open until June, but its manager, Jackie Farrell, is thrilled that the program expansion will be in effect by then.

"We have a number of people who are on SNAP, who use SNAP benefits and who use FreshConnect checks and this way we will be able to, you know, give them more product for their dollar,” she said. “They’re going to benefit in more ways than they did before.”