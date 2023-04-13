Rochester school parents share concerns about $1.1B school budget proposal

Parents of Rochester school students gave feedback on next year’s $1.1 billion school budget proposal at a public hearing on Wednesday.

Among roughly a dozen speakers at Wednesday’s public hearing, social emotional and mental health support was a common theme.

“We must invest as much as we can in social emotional and mental health support,” said parent Laura Smith.

Smith said while those supports may be coming, the breakdown in the current budget doesn’t clearly show what will be available at specific schools.

The budget does show funding for social services and guidance for each school. The Alice Holloway School of Excellence will see one of the highest increases.

The district is proposing a bump of nearly $140,000 for social services at that school.

Based on last school year’s enrollment numbers, that would average to about $577 per student.

Other schools are getting funding for the first time. The Rochester International Academy did not have a budget for these services last year, but may see more than $70,000 in the coming year.

Parent Nydia Benitez said those supports are crucial to helping students succeed.

“The additional stressors that many of our … RCSD students face ranging from inadequate health care, coming from low-income families, violence in our community and homelessness to name a few , .” Benitez said.

Parent Catherine Bauroth said while she’s glad to see more resources going to after school activities, she worries they may not be inclusive.

“I would like to commend the administration for adding an additional 38.7% and funding to extracurricular activities notably at eight elementary schools,” she said. “As a parent of a child with disabilities I struggled to find after-school activities that work for my son ... RCSD needs to ensure that these new programs are equitable for all.”

She said she’s disheartened to see cuts to athletics as well as more money going to charter schools. That includes a $5 million transfer last month to account for higher enrollment in charter schools than anticipated.

School board President Cynthia Elliott said the district is working with limited resources and has to make hard choices as they allocate their $1.1 billion 2023-2024 budget.