Foodlink gets thousands of eggs donated by Western NY egg farm operation

A Western New York egg farm operation is donating thousands of eggs for Rochester-based Foodlink.

Officials with the non-profit are saying this donation comes at a crucial time.

The donation of 54,000 eggs comes from Kreher Family Farms, located in Clarence, near Buffalo, and although a big egg donation is something the farm has done in past years, Morgan McKenzie, Director of Operations for Foodlink, said that it’s especially important this year.

“This egg donation comes during a time of continued rising food costs specifically with protein and that has had an impact on our network,” said McKenzie, “so this donation helps us to continue our focus on getting that nutritious and healthy food out to our network.”

Natalie Kreher is a sales executive with the family egg farm business and she said this donation fits in well with the type of organization they want to be.

“Donating to our communities has always been very important to our families,” said Kreher. “One of our values, that we live by, (is) we want to support our communities and we also want to give everybody access to eggs.”

Kreher also said that she and her family will also be at the annual White House Easter egg roll on Monday. She is attending as a representative for the American Egg Board.

According to that national marketing organization, America’s egg farmers are donating more than 5.5 million eggs to food banks across the country in the weeks leading up to Easter and Passover as part of their “Fighting Hunger by the Dozens” egg drive.